Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite from China

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) was successfully launched by China aboard a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province. The satellite, which was launched at 10:00 AM Beijing time, entered its designated orbit without any issues. This mission marks the 29th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A model.

PRSS-1, the first optical remote sensing satellite sold to Pakistan by China, will aid in land and resource surveying and assist in the monitoring of natural disasters. This launch represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space journey and boosts its capabilities in Earth observation.

The project is a result of strategic cooperation between the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), and MICROSAT China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated SUPARCO and the team of scientists and engineers involved in the project. He described the successful launch as a landmark achievement, reflecting the strong Pakistan-China cooperation in space technology. The prime minister also highlighted that the satellite will play a crucial role in enhancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as applications in agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and transportation mapping.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, praised the dedication of both the Pakistani and Chinese teams involved, emphasizing the collaboration’s significance for both nations. This successful launch reaffirms Pakistan’s position among space-faring nations and underscores its commitment to leveraging space technology for a secure, sustainable, and prosperous future.