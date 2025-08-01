Moving image exhibit ‘Seeing, Seen’ opens at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: The “Seeing, Seen” exhibition, which explores the moving image as a medium of resistance, memory, and reimagination, opened on Wednesday evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Inaugurated by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, the event featured remarks from Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and curator Sarah Rajper, followed by an artist panel discussion. Supported by the British Council and organized by LUX and the Art South Asia Project, the exhibition showcases innovative works by artists from Pakistan and the UK. These works delve into themes such as language, identity, history, and perception, using video, film, and animation.

Khichi praised the initiative as a powerful example of cultural collaboration between Pakistani and UK artists, reinforcing the global stature of Pakistan’s creative community. Curator Sarah Rajper highlighted the need to support new media and experimental forms in Pakistan, calling the exhibition a vital step towards fostering dialogue, risk-taking, and critical inquiry.

The artist panel, featuring Kaiser Irfan, Mahnoor Ali Shah, M4HK, Ujala Khan, and Rajper, reflected on the role of moving images in Pakistan’s cultural landscape. Highlights of the exhibition include Irfan’s “Language of the Birds,” Shah’s “Memory Flashbacks,” Batool’s lenticular works on trauma, and Adnan’s “Field Reset,” using glitchy VHS textures to explore desire and dissonance.