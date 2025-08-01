Minister outlines steps to address blasphemy law misuse

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday highlighted the government’s approach to addressing the misuse of blasphemy laws. He emphasized efforts to strengthen legal safeguards and ensure accountability within institutions.

The minister shared these details during a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, where he discussed key initiatives, including the National Action Plan on Human Rights. This plan focuses on legal reforms, enhancing access to justice, institutional improvements, and ensuring treaty compliance.