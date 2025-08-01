Man jumps into sea with two children, rescue operation suspended

KARACHI: A tragic incident unfolded near Do Darya at Sea View on Thursday evening, when a man, believed to be a drug addict, jumped into the sea with two children, a boy and a girl, both estimated to be around five and six years old. Eyewitnesses described the shocking scene, stating that the man initially threw one child into the sea before jumping in himself with the second child.

Despite desperate attempts from the public to save them, including throwing poles and calling for help from nearby boats, the three individuals disappeared beneath the waves. Authorities soon arrived at the scene, but the rescue operation was suspended due to the onset of darkness. It was decided that the search would resume on Friday morning.

Eyewitness Ahmed Ali recounted the heartbreaking moment, mentioning that at one point, the children were seen holding hands, and one even tried to escape, but was unsuccessful. “It felt as if humanity had ceased to exist,” he reflected on the traumatic experience.

According to ASI Raza Butt, the police were alerted by a caller named Rana Safdar, who reported seeing bodies floating in the sea. The authorities are working to identify the bodies and investigate the incident further.

Edhi officials confirmed that their maritime rescue team conducted a search in the deep waters but found no trace of the man or the children. The operation is expected to continue on Friday morning.

This tragic event has sparked concerns about the safety of citizens, with many questioning the response time of emergency services. As the search efforts continue, the community mourns the loss of two innocent lives.