K-P launches initiative to enroll 80,000 out-of-school children

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government launched its ‘ILMpact’ programme on Thursday, aiming to enroll 80,000 out-of-school children across eight districts. Developed in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and implemented by the British Council, the initiative seeks to improve the quality of education in the province.

The event, held at the Chief Minister’s House, was attended by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, British Council Country Director James Hampson, and senior officials from the education department. The programme focuses on vulnerable groups, especially girls, children with special needs, and minority communities.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the initiative not only targets increased access to education but also aims to improve its quality. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing necessary facilities in schools and ensuring that every child in a government school has access to proper desks and chairs. The provincial government has allocated 21% of its total budget this year for elementary and secondary education to address what officials described as an “education emergency.”