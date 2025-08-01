NATIONAL

Islamabad bans entry of heavy vehicles to reduce congestion

By News Desk
Drivers of Pakistani goods trucks wait along a street leading towards the Afghan border crossing point in Chaman on July 28, 2021 after a key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan partially reopened days after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by Asghar ACHAKZAI / AFP) (Photo by ASGHAR ACHAKZAI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles, overloaded trucks, and loader rickshaws into Islamabad. This move is part of an effort to address ongoing traffic congestion and reduce fatal accidents caused by such vehicles.

The new regulation was announced on Thursday as part of a broader initiative to improve traffic management and enhance public safety in the federal capital. Additional traffic personnel have been deployed at major roads and intersections to enforce the ban strictly. Violators will face vehicle impoundment and legal action.

CTO Haider also mentioned that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for all traffic violations, including speeding, signal-breaking, lane violations, and illegal parking. Offenders will receive fines, and in serious cases, their vehicles will be taken to police stations. Additionally, the ITP is expanding drone surveillance to monitor real-time violations and ensure swift intervention.

