Islamabad bans entry of heavy vehicles to reduce congestion

ISLAMABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles, overloaded trucks, and loader rickshaws into Islamabad. This move is part of an effort to address ongoing traffic congestion and reduce fatal accidents caused by such vehicles.

The new regulation was announced on Thursday as part of a broader initiative to improve traffic management and enhance public safety in the federal capital. Additional traffic personnel have been deployed at major roads and intersections to enforce the ban strictly. Violators will face vehicle impoundment and legal action.

CTO Haider also mentioned that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for all traffic violations, including speeding, signal-breaking, lane violations, and illegal parking. Offenders will receive fines, and in serious cases, their vehicles will be taken to police stations. Additionally, the ITP is expanding drone surveillance to monitor real-time violations and ensure swift intervention.