NATIONAL

Iranian President to visit Pakistan tomorrow, marking first official trip as head of state

By News Desk
President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Sa'dabad Palace. Tehran on May 26, 2025.

ISLAMABAD: The President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, is set to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day state visit scheduled on Saturday.

The visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marking Dr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran.

Accompanying President Pezeshkian will be a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials, as stated in a press release from the Foreign Office.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit aims to further enhance the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

In a post on X, Political Adviser to the Iranian President Mehdi Sanai said Dr Pezeshkian would travel to Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said official meetings and discussions with “cultural and commercial elites” were on the agenda.

“The relations between the two countries encompass political, economic, religious and cultural dimensions, and the goals of the trip include developing provincial and border cooperation and increasing trade exchanges from the current $3 billion.”

Earlier, during an official visit to Tehran, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President Pezeshkian, where he conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and congratulations to the Iranian leadership.

Naqvi also extended Pakistan’s support for Iran’s recent “historic victory against Zionist aggression,” reaffirming Pakistan’s strong stance on denouncing Israel’s actions and supporting Iran’s right to self-defense.

In the meeting, President Pezeshkian stressed the importance of recognizing the strategies of the Zionist regime and called for strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslim nations to effectively counter these threats.

Previous article
German Olympian dies on Laila Peak after rockfall
Next article
50 PTI leaders declared absconders, Muhammad Ismail sentenced to 25 years for Mianwali attack
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

50 PTI leaders declared absconders, Muhammad Ismail sentenced to 25 years...

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha on Friday sentenced Muhammad Ismail to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the violent May...

German Olympian dies on Laila Peak after rockfall

Minister outlines steps to address blasphemy law misuse

Balochistan lawmakers warn of drug crisis as poppy cultivation spreads

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.