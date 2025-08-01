Iranian President to visit Pakistan tomorrow, marking first official trip as head of state

ISLAMABAD: The President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, is set to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day state visit scheduled on Saturday.

The visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marking Dr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran.

Accompanying President Pezeshkian will be a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials, as stated in a press release from the Foreign Office.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit aims to further enhance the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

In a post on X, Political Adviser to the Iranian President Mehdi Sanai said Dr Pezeshkian would travel to Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said official meetings and discussions with “cultural and commercial elites” were on the agenda.

“The relations between the two countries encompass political, economic, religious and cultural dimensions, and the goals of the trip include developing provincial and border cooperation and increasing trade exchanges from the current $3 billion.”

Earlier, during an official visit to Tehran, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with President Pezeshkian, where he conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and congratulations to the Iranian leadership.

Naqvi also extended Pakistan’s support for Iran’s recent “historic victory against Zionist aggression,” reaffirming Pakistan’s strong stance on denouncing Israel’s actions and supporting Iran’s right to self-defense.

In the meeting, President Pezeshkian stressed the importance of recognizing the strategies of the Zionist regime and called for strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslim nations to effectively counter these threats.