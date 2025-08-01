Hajj registration begins on August 4 with new digital oversight and two package options

ISLAMABAD: The government will begin accepting applications for the official Hajj scheme on August 4, following the approval of the Hajj Policy 2026 by the federal cabinet. Selections will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, in accordance with the Saudi timeline.

Pakistan has been allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims, with 119,210 slots under the government scheme and 60,000 available for private operators, pending final confirmation by Saudi authorities.

The government scheme will offer two options: the traditional 38-42 day package and a shorter 20-25 day option. The estimated costs are expected to range from Rs 1.15 million to Rs 1.25 million, depending on final agreements with service providers.

Applicants will need to pay Hajj dues in two installments, with the first installment set at Rs 500,000 for the longer package and Rs 550,000 for the shorter one, payable through designated banks.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, stated that applicants must hold valid Pakistani passports until at least November 26, 2026, and children under 12 years of age will not be eligible for Hajj this year. All pilgrims must be vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative will continue at Islamabad and Karachi airports, allowing overseas Pakistanis to remit Hajj payments to nominated bank accounts under the scheme. Additionally, the policy requires mandatory animal sacrifice payments through the official Saudi system.

Private Hajj operators, including Dependent Hajj Companies (DHCs), will be subjected to stringent financial safeguards and transparent digital monitoring. These operators must enter service agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and operate under real-time data monitoring to prevent double bookings and ensure timely services.

A third-party audit system will assess the performance of both government and private Hajj schemes. The Punjab Information Technology Board will provide ongoing digital support, while the Ministry of IT will supervise operations through NITB.

Additional measures include the deployment of emergency response teams, continuation of the “Hajj Guardian Scheme” to compensate pilgrims for losses, mandatory training on logistics and rituals, and a fully digitized complaint redressal mechanism.

The ‘Pak Hajj App’ and helpline will assist pilgrims with updates and issue resolution throughout the Hajj process. The Hajj Policy 2026 aims to ensure a transparent, efficient, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all Pakistani pilgrims through digitization and improved service delivery.

The new policy includes a 70% government quota and a 30% private sector quota. Following issues with the private sector in the previous year, private companies are expected to prioritize pilgrims who missed the Hajj in 2025.