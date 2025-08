KHAPLU: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany’s two-time Olympic biathlon gold medallist, tragically passed away at the age of 31 after being struck by falling rocks on a mountain in Pakistan.

The incident occurred on Monday at Laila Peak in the Karakoram range, situated at an altitude of 5,700 meters (18,700 feet). Due to the perilous conditions of the site, rescue attempts were deemed impossible, and the operation was eventually called off. The news was confirmed by her agency in a statement on Wednesday.