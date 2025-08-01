France to send 40 tonnes of aid to Gaza, but crisis deepens

PARIS: France has committed to sending 40 tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza, with four separate flights from Jordan, each carrying 10 tonnes. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the aid deliveries during an interview with broadcaster Franceinfo.

While Barrot described the shipment as crucial emergency relief, he acknowledged that it remains insufficient in the face of the ongoing “revolting” humanitarian crisis in the region.

In an interview with NBC News, U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the hunger crisis in Gaza as “terrible.” Trump pointed to the upcoming visit by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, expressing hope that they would assess the situation on the ground. “People are very hungry. It’s a terrible situation,” Trump said, adding that the situation has deeply troubled him, especially given the images of starving children in Gaza.

Meanwhile, at least 12 Palestinians were killed and nearly 70 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza early Friday, according to reports from Al Jazeera. The violence continues to exacerbate the already dire conditions in the region. Local health officials also reported the death of a two-year-old boy due to severe malnutrition, as Israel’s blockade and military operations further intensify the crisis.

A poll by the Lazar Research Institute, published by Maariv, revealed that 47% of Israelis reject the notion of famine in Gaza, dismissing it as Hamas propaganda. However, 41% acknowledged the humanitarian crisis, though only half of them expressed concern, while the rest remained indifferent.

Plans by Israel to forcibly relocate Palestinians to the southern parts of Gaza or elsewhere have been widely condemned as ethnic cleansing. This proposal has sparked protests worldwide, including in Paris, where demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as tensions between Israel and Hamas continue.

Since Israel’s military offensive began on October 7, 2023, the conflict has claimed the lives of nearly 60,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom have been women and children. The intense bombardment has left the region in ruins, contributing to severe food shortages.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the region.