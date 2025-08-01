NATIONAL

ECP postpones Senate by-election on disqualified PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry’s vacant seat

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the postponement of the Senate by-election for the seat vacated by disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

The election was initially scheduled for August 21 but has been delayed due to an incomplete electoral college in the Punjab Assembly.

The decision follows Chaudhry’s disqualification under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars individuals from holding public office if convicted of an offense involving moral turpitude and sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Chaudhry was convicted and sentenced to 10 years by Anti-Terrorism Court No-III in Lahore in connection with the May 9 violence at Sherpao Bridge, in a case titled The State vs Dr Yasmin Rashid, etc.

The ECP has formally revoked its earlier notification from March 10, 2021, which had declared Chaudhry as a senator. The Commission confirmed that the new election date will be announced once the electoral college issue is resolved.

