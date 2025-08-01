NATIONAL

Drug offender fatally shot during alleged escape attempt

By Manal Jaffery

A 30-year-old drug suspect, Abbas, was fatally shot on Wednesday during an alleged escape attempt while in police custody. Two policemen from Paposh Nagar police station have been booked in connection with the incident.

Abbas, a resident of Chandni Chowk, was arrested on Tuesday night for narcotics possession, with police claiming to have recovered crystal meth from him. He was handed over to the investigation wing for further interrogation.

According to the FIR, when Abbas was being escorted from the lock-up to the investigation officer’s room, he suddenly attempted to flee. Constables Izharul Haq and Khadim Hussain pursued him and caught up near the railway bridge adjacent to the police station. A struggle ensued, during which Abbas allegedly tried to snatch the weapon of Constable Izhar. In the ensuing altercation, the weapon discharged, striking Abbas in the neck. He later died while being transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the two constables involved have been booked.

Manal Jaffery
