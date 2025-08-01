NATIONAL

Balochistan lawmakers warn of drug crisis as poppy cultivation spreads

By News Desk

QUETTA: Lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches in the Balochistan Assembly expressed grave concerns on Thursday about the rising cultivation of poppy across the province. They warned that the growing trend, if not addressed immediately, could lead to a full-scale drug crisis.

MPA Zabid Reki from Dalbandin raised the issue in the assembly, highlighting the shift of poppy cultivation from Afghanistan to Pakistan. “After Afghanistan’s ban on opium, poppy growers are now moving into Baloch and Pashtun regions of Pakistan. This is disastrous,” Reki said. “The unchecked spread of this crop is poisoning our youth, and immediate action is essential.”

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, former Chief Minister and National Party leader, supported the call for action, stressing that the issue went beyond agriculture. “Poppy cultivation is not just an agricultural issue; it’s a societal threat,” he said. “Strict legal measures must be enforced against those facilitating this trade.”

On the government side, Ali Madad Jatak from the Pakistan Peoples Party reassured the House of the administration’s commitment to tackling the issue. “We will not tolerate poppy cultivation in any part of the province,” he declared. “We request opposition lawmakers to help identify the affected areas so we can take swift action.”

Speaker Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai took serious notice of the matter, issuing a formal ruling directing relevant departments to identify affected areas and implement immediate measures against those involved in illegal cultivation.

Previous article
K-P launches initiative to enroll 80,000 out-of-school children
Next article
Minister outlines steps to address blasphemy law misuse
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PMDC sacks acting registrar

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shaista Faisal, the acting registrar of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), has been removed from her position, according to a...

Moving image exhibit ‘Seeing, Seen’ opens at PNCA

Epaper_25-8-1 LHR

Epaper_25-8-1 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.