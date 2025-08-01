NATIONAL

Air charter services approved for pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq

By Manal Jaffery

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted approval for air charter operators to provide services for pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq. This move aims to facilitate air travel for pilgrims after the federal government suspended road travel between Pakistan and Iran for safety reasons.

To ensure smooth travel, the authorities have decided to establish special air connectivity for these pilgrims. The CAA has officially invited licensed air operators to start charter services between Pakistan and the two countries.

