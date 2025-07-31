Xi signs order to commend military units, individuals

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to award citations for merit to two military units and five individuals.

An office of Troop 63920 of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was honored with a first-class citation for merit, while Ding Yang from Troop 92853 of the PLA received a first-class citation for merit in defense-related science and technology.

Troop 96712 of the PLA was awarded a second-class citation for merit.

Wang Haidou from the former Army Academy of Armored Forces, Gao Yuqi from the Army Medical University, Yang Zichun from the Naval University of Engineering and Chen Wei from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences were honored with third-class citations for merit in defense-related science and technology.

Xi signs order to unveil flag patterns of four PLA branches

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to unveil the flag patterns of four branches of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), namely the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force and joint logistics support force. Upon China’s Army Day that falls on August 1, Xi extended festive greetings to service personnel of the PLA and the People’s Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of reserve forces and militia. The release of the branch flags marks the establishment of a military flag system of the people’s army in the new era, comprising the PLA flag, the flags of the army, navy, air force and rocket force, as well as the flags of the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force and joint logistics support force. The branch flags will be put into official use starting August 1. The CMC has issued a decision to adjust the current trial regulations on the administration of military flags, revising provisions on the types and usage of military flags to standardize their management and safeguard their dignity through legal measures, according to the statement.

The flag of the PLA Ground Force. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Navy. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Air Force. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Rocket Force. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Aerospace Force. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Cyberspace Force. /CMG

The flag of the PLA Information Support Force. /CMG