NATIONAL

Revised wages for workers in Sindh announced

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced revised wages for workers across the province, with the minimum monthly pay for unskilled workers now set at Rs40,000, effective from July 1, 2025.

Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem detailed the updated wage structure, which includes Rs41,380 for semi-skilled workers, Rs49,628 for skilled workers, and Rs51,745 for highly skilled workers. These changes apply to both registered and unregistered industrial and commercial establishments, ensuring equal pay for male and female workers.

Additionally, any establishment that pays workers on an hourly basis must now provide a minimum rate of Rs192 per hour.

The minister emphasized that these wage revisions aim to alleviate the financial burden caused by inflation and ensure a dignified livelihood for the working class. He also reassured that the Labour Department will continue engaging with industrialists and enforcing labour laws rigorously across the province.

