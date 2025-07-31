PRSS-1 launch reaffirms Pakistan’s position among space-faring nations: FO

Satellite will provide high-resolution, round-the-clock imaging, significantly strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities in various sectors: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s successful launch of its Remote Sensing Satellite on Thursday reaffirmed its position among the community of space-faring nations, leveraging innovation to pursue a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In a major milestone for space exploration and technological progress, China successfully launched Pakistan’s Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) aboard a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, located in Sichuan Province.

The satellite was launched at 10:00 a.m (Beijing Time) on Thursday. It entered its preset orbit successfully. The mission marked the 29th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A model, China Economic Net reported.

PRSS-1, China’s first optical remote sensing satellite sold to Pakistan, will be used for land and resources surveying and monitoring of natural disasters.

“The satellite will provide high-resolution, round-the-clock imaging, significantly strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities in urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster management and mitigation, agricultural monitoring, food security, environmental protection, deforestation tracking, climate change analysis, and water resource management,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

Launched by Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, in collaboration with the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and MICROSAT China, the satellite represents a cornerstone of an integrated Earth observation system. It is set to support sustainable socio-economic development and improve the quality of life across the country.

President, PM felicitate scientists on successful satellite launch

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Pakistani scientists on the successful launch of the remote sensing satellite.

In a statement on Thursday, the President said Pakistan is proud of the capabilities of its scientists.

He said this advanced satellite will assist in monitoring natural disasters, timely warnings, agriculture, urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental observation.

The President said this milestone is a shining symbol of Pakistan’s growing space capabilities.

He also thanked China for its cooperation in the successful launch of the satellite.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this achievement showcases the soaring heights of Pakistan-China cooperation, extending beyond borders and into outer space, driven by a shared vision to harness space technology for the betterment of humanity.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to SUPARCO and the entire team on the successful launch of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite.

He said we are grateful to our Chinese partners for their invaluable support and collaboration in… pic.twitter.com/otasI7fCsN — APP (@appcsocialmedia) July 31, 2025

The Prime Minister said the satellite will have wide ranging benefits for CPEC as well as applications for use in agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, mapping of transportation networks, and data acquisition in different environments.

He said we are grateful to our Chinese partners for their invaluable support and collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s space program.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar commended the dedication of the engineers, scientists, and technical teams from SUPARCO Pakistan and CETC & MICROSAT China for their exemplary cooperation and unwavering commitment to the mission.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the nation on the successful launch of the new remote sensing satellite.

In a post on his X handle, he said this marks another proud moment for the nation. He said the Pakistan Space Programme has once again soared to new heights.

Minister for Planning and Development @betterpakistan has congratulated nation on the successful launch of new remote sensing satellite#RadioPakistan #news https://t.co/fOVEreR9YI — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) July 31, 2025

Ahsan Iqbal said this achievement showcases the dedication and excellence of SUPARCO and its brilliant team, pushing Pakistan further into the frontiers of space technology.

The Minister for Planning said this milestone not only strengthens Pakistan’s capabilities in space exploration but also takes Pakistan–China Iron Brotherhood beyond the skies.