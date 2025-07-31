PML-N supremo, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen historic ties

CM Maryam says Pak-Saudi relationship based on mutual trust, shared values and long-standing brotherhood

LAHORE: Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Nawaf Bin Saeed al-Maliki called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, economic cooperation, defense partnership and issues related to the unity of Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, the former premier and the Punjab chief minister conveyed their best wishes and heartfelt respect to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen historical, political, economic and defense relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They agreed to further expand defense partnership, joint training, intelligence exchange and mutual cooperation.

The Punjab CM said, “The land of Saudi Arabia holds a special spiritual and respectable place in the heart of every Muslim.” She added, “The leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz is a symbol of hope, dignity, and progress for the Muslim world.”

The Punjab chief minister said, “The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is based on mutual trust, shared values and long-standing brotherhood.” She added, “Relations with Saudi Arabia is a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which is continuously strengthening in political, economic and other areas.” She highlighted, “Pakistan signed the charter of the Global Water Organization under the leadership of Saudi Arabia as a founding member, which is an expression of its commitment to addressing water challenges.”

The chief minister lauded the role of Saudi leadership for peace in the region, emphasizing that Pakistan seeks resolution of issues through dialogue despite aggressive Indian actions.” She underscored, “Pakistan ratified the Indus Waters Treaty through the arbitration decision of June 27, 2025.”

CM Maryam emphasized, “Pakistan seeks Saudi cooperation for early completion of GCC Free Trade Agreement,” terming the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as an effective platform for speedy completion of projects.” “I am grateful to the Saudi government for hosting 2.5 million Pakistani immigrants working in various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” she expressed. The Punjab CM noted that close and constant contact with Saudi Arabia at the consular level was the top priority of the Punjab government.

CM’s Special Message on International Forest Rangers Day

The purpose of celebrating Forest Rangers Day is to raise public awareness about measures to protect forests,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on International Forest Rangers Day. She added, “Services of Rangers for the protection of forests are commendable.” She highlighted, “Protection of forests is a matter of national interest; the public should fully cooperate with Rangers.”

The chief minister said, “Forest Rangers in Punjab are playing a valuable role for the protection of forests.” She added, “Services of Rangers for the protection of natural resources are unforgettable.” She underscored, “Forest guards are our environmental heroes.”