Pakistan enters new phase in space exploration with remote sensing satellite launch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan successfully launched a remote sensing satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC) on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological advancement.

The satellite, developed by Pakistan’s national space agency, Suparco, in collaboration with the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and Microsat China, will enhance Pakistan’s capabilities in various fields, including agricultural monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the satellite is equipped with high-resolution, round-the-clock imaging technology. It will significantly improve Pakistan’s abilities in monitoring and managing food security, environmental protection, climate change analysis, water resource management, deforestation tracking, and infrastructure development.

The statement described the satellite as a “cornerstone of an integrated Earth observation system,” underscoring its importance for national and regional development. “With this latest success, Pakistan reaffirms its position among the community of space-faring nations, leveraging innovation to pursue a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future,” the ministry added.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar praised the engineers, scientists, and technical teams involved in the project for their dedication and commitment to the mission. He specifically commended the cooperation between Suparco, CETC, and Microsat China.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the nation and the Suparco team for the successful launch and acknowledged China’s unwavering support. He confirmed that the satellite had successfully entered its designated orbit and would soon begin delivering data.

Iqbal also reiterated Pakistan’s goal to restore its leadership in space technology, with plans to send a Pakistani astronaut into space next year and complete a lunar mission by 2035.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Suparco on the successful launch and expressed gratitude to China for its contributions.

“This achievement showcases the soaring heights of Pakistan-China cooperation, extending beyond borders and into outer space, driven by a shared vision to harness space technology for the betterment of humanity,” the PM said.

President Asif Ali Zardari also extended his congratulations to the scientists and engineers behind the project, calling the satellite launch a symbol of Pakistan’s growing space capabilities. He thanked the Chinese government for its continued support in advancing Pakistan’s space ambitions.

Suparco Chairman Mohammad Yousaf Khan highlighted that the satellite would support national priorities and contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

China’s rapid advancements in space technology, such as the Tiangong space station and the BeiDou satellite system, have positioned the country as a major player in global space exploration.

Earlier this year, Pakistan joined China’s space station training program, becoming the first foreign nation to send astronauts for training under a landmark agreement with the China Manned Space Agency.