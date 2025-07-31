Pakistan, Egypt vow to expand military-to-military relationship

CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Egypt for the 3rd round of Defence and Security Talks

Egyptian dignitaries laud the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while on an official visit to Egypt for the 3rd round of Defence and Security Talks, called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to the military’s media wing.

Besides, he met with General Abdel Mageed Ahmed Abdel Mageed Saqr, Minister of Defence and Military Production and Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces, Admiral Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority and Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Discussions focused on bilateral military cooperation, security, counterterrorism, and prevailing regional situation. Dignitaries from both sides emphasized upon the shared interest in further strengthening and expanding existing military-to-military relationships in the domains of training, joint military exercises, and defence cooperation.

While interacting with His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, CJCSC highlighted the importance of religious and interfaith harmony to promote tolerance, inclusivity and address underlying causes of terrorism.

Egyptian dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces.