LHC nullifies a court order to register cheque bounce case against PM Shehbaz’s son

LAHORE: In a significant relief for the prime minister’s son, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday annulled a sessions court order regarding the registration of a bounced check case against him.

LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Suleman Shehbaz against a lower court verdict whereby it had ordered the registration of a bounced cheque case against him.

Assistant Advocate General Waqas Umar represented the Punjab government in the case, while Syed Faraz Haider Shirazi represented Qateel Anwarul Hassan, on whose petition the court had ordered the registration of a case against the prime minister’s son.

Addressing Advocate Shirazi, the chief justice asked him to give arguments so that the case could be decided. “Please give me time so that I can prepare my arguments in the case,” Shirazi replied.

CJ Neelum expressed surprise that when the counsel had given arguments before the additional sessions judge, he needed more time to prepare the arguments. The chief justice then asked about the police report.

Suleman’s lawyer replied that the report was not part of the file.

He said he had not been made a respondent in the petition seeking registration of a case against his client. “Only a legal notice was sent, to which I had replied,” he added.

Advocate Shirazi said that the purchase of laptops had been ordered for which cheques had been given, which bounced back.