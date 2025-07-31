Grand jirga in Lower Dir strengthens coordination against anti-state elements

LOWER DIR: A grand joint jirga was held at the District Secretariat in Balambat on Thursday, following directives from the provincial government.

The event aimed to enhance coordination and cooperation between local communities and state institutions to combat anti-state elements.

The gathering was attended by political and community elders from the region, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir, Colonel of Dir Scouts, and the District Police Officer. During the meeting, the elders expressed their full support for the administration and called for immediate action against individuals and groups undermining the state.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan welcomed the participants and thanked them for their attendance. He explained that the primary purpose of the jirga was to foster trust and resolve misunderstandings between local residents and state authorities.

Khan briefed the participants on the government’s ongoing counter-terrorism measures and reassured them that the law and order situation in Lower Dir was under control. He clarified that there were no plans for a broad military operation, and that any targeted actions would be based on intelligence and conducted in collaboration with local elders.

The Deputy Commissioner also addressed the issue of malicious propaganda being spread by anti-state forces, particularly through social media. He condemned the circulation of fake videos aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Pakistan’s armed forces and state institutions.

Khan stressed the need for community vigilance and active cooperation with authorities to counter such misinformation. He urged residents to take responsibility in safeguarding their communities and assisting in efforts to combat subversive activities. He assured that individuals involved in terrorist activities are being identified, and law enforcement agencies are taking swift action.