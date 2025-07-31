Gandapur calls for unity, revises stance on military operations

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has urged national unity in the fight against terrorism, while softening earlier remarks that blamed military operations for eroding public trust. His revised stance came through a video message following an Apex Committee meeting, where he praised security forces as “guests of the nation” deserving protection.

“Our forces are our guests, and we will never tolerate any harm coming to them,” Gandapur said. “Our ancestors taught us to protect guests, and our soldiers have given their lives for this country.”

He emphasized the need for collective action involving the government, military, institutions, and citizens to defeat terrorism, which he described as the greatest obstacle to peace in the province. Highlighting the original vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, he noted that development in the region is impossible without peace.

“The enemies of Pakistan do not want stability here. The roots of terrorism are linked to these hostile nations. We must confront this challenge together,” he said.

Gandapur warned against individuals seeking to sow mistrust between the public and the security forces. “This war cannot be won without the support of the people,” he stated. He called for identifying and eliminating those facilitating terrorists, saying such actions are neither religiously nor legally permissible.

“Terrorists operate within civilian populations and endanger innocent lives. We cannot allow their presence to continue,” he added.

To address the threat without causing mass displacement, the chief minister announced the launch of community-based jirgas from August 2. These jirgas aim to engage locals in counter-terrorism efforts and reduce the need for full-scale military action. He pledged that all operations would prioritize civilian safety.

Touching on the province’s mineral resources, Gandapur asserted that they belong to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alone. “No one has asked to take them, and we will not let anyone do so,” he declared.

He called on the public to remain alert to those spreading divisive narratives and reaffirmed the need for unity. “We will win this war if we remain united,” he affirmed.

Earlier in the day, an emergency law and order meeting was held under Gandapur’s chairmanship, attended by PTI lawmakers, the chief secretary, the police inspector general, and other officials. The meeting reviewed the security situation in the aftermath of the Bajaur incident.

In a follow-up statement, Gandapur said the provincial government supports the decisions of the recent All Parties Conference on peace and security, and is working toward their implementation. He expressed sorrow over the Bajaur tragedy, pointing out that military operations have caused civilian casualties, weakening trust in the armed forces.

“Public trust is essential to victory. Without it, we cannot succeed,” he said. While acknowledging the sacrifices of both civilians and security personnel, he criticized flawed policies that overlook these contributions and called for their revision.

Gandapur said a schedule for jirgas in merged districts had been issued, starting with local-level consultations and culminating in a grand jirga. Recommendations from these sessions will be submitted to security authorities for possible policy changes.

He also raised concerns about the use of “Action in Aid of Civil Power” and announced a provincial assembly session starting August 1 to review the policy’s relevance and impact.

“This is our land, and we will not accept decisions imposed without our consultation,” he said. “We are with the people, and we will go to any length for them.”

He instructed all deputy commissioners not to impose curfews or Section 144 restrictions without Home Department approval.

A separate meeting on the Bajaur incident was also chaired by the chief minister, where condolences were offered to the families of the victims. Gandapur announced Rs10 million in compensation for each martyred civilian and security official, and Rs2.5 million for each injured person.