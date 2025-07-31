Federal govt greenlights charter flights for pilgrims to Iran and Iraq

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the launch of direct chartered flight operations for pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq, replacing the previously relied-upon road travel.

The move aims to improve the safety and efficiency of religious travel for thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visiting key holy sites.

In a statement, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) invited licensed air charter operators to apply for routes between Pakistan and pilgrimage destinations in Iran and Iraq. The government’s decision is part of its efforts to provide a streamlined and secure travel experience for pilgrims traveling to Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, and Mashhad.

A PCAA spokesperson confirmed that all licensed air charter service providers are eligible to apply for operating charter flights. The authority has pledged to expedite the approval process to facilitate the smooth operation of religious tourism.

The shift to air travel comes after road-based pilgrim transport between Pakistan and Iran was suspended due to rising safety concerns. Officials stated that the new air connectivity would provide a safer, faster, and more organized travel option, particularly during peak religious events such as Arbaeen and Chehlum.

Charter flights will offer tailored schedules, group travel options, and access to smaller airports closer to pilgrimage sites, easing congestion on traditional transport infrastructure.