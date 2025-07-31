CM vows to eliminate child trafficking in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her government’s commitment to combat the illegal trafficking of children. In her message on World Day Against Human Trafficking, she emphasized that every child in Punjab deserves protection from exploitation and trafficking, asserting, “Exploitation of children is not tolerated under any circumstances.”

She urged parents to safeguard their children, especially those seeking employment, from falling prey to traffickers. The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to use legal and safe channels for overseas travel, expressing concern over the recent tragedy of dozens of people losing their lives in a boat capsize while attempting to reach Europe through illegal means. She condemned human traffickers, who, she noted, “do not hesitate to play with lives.”

In a separate announcement, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her delight over the appointment of Nida Saleh as the first female driver of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), celebrating this milestone for women in Punjab.