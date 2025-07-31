Cabinet approves Hajj and AI policies for 2025-2026

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy for 2026 and the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy for 2025, marking key advancements in the country’s efforts to digitize services and boost economic growth through technology.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, expressed his support for the complete digitalization of next year’s Hajj operations. The aim is to provide top-tier services to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience. “All efforts will be made to ensure the smooth provision of services to Hajj pilgrims,” he stated.

The Hajj Policy 2026 includes a 70% government quota and a 30% private sector quota. The policy addresses issues faced by the private sector in the previous year, ensuring the inclusion of pilgrims who missed the Hajj in 2025. Additionally, a third-party validation system will be implemented for both government and private entities to ensure transparency in the process.

The policy also introduces measures such as the allocation of 1,000 seats for hardship cases, real-time monitoring of payments, and a transparent selection process for Hajj assistants. The government plans to enhance the Pakistan Hajj mobile app to streamline payments, training, and complaints management. Pilgrims will also receive mobile SIM cards, digital wristbands, quality accommodations, and compensation in emergency situations.

On the AI front, the prime minister emphasized the government’s focus on empowering youth and enhancing the economy through AI. The National AI Policy 2025 aims to enhance public services, productivity, and economic inclusion. It will encourage AI skill development, training opportunities for women and people with disabilities, and the creation of an AI Innovation Fund and an AI Venture Fund to encourage private sector participation.

The policy outlines ambitious targets for 2030, including 1 million trained AI professionals, 3,000 annual scholarships, and 1,000 locally developed AI products. It also aims to establish 50,000 AI-related projects by 2030. The cabinet approved the formation of an AI Council and an Action Plan to oversee policy implementation.

In addition to these technological developments, the prime minister addressed the damage caused by recent rains in mountainous regions of the country. He directed that measures be taken to assist those affected by the natural disasters.

Prime Minister Sharif also lauded the energy minister and his team for successful negotiations with Independent Power Producers, which have led to substantial financial savings for the country.

Additionally, the prime minister commended Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their role in securing the country and recognized their achievements, particularly in the war against India, which showcased the nation’s military strength.