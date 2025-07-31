193 development schemes proposed by MNAs cancelled over corruption allegations

KARACHI: Over 193 development schemes worth billions of rupees, proposed by MNAs from Karachi and Hyderabad, have been cancelled following serious allegations of irregularities in the tendering process, sources revealed.

The Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL), which is now responsible for executing these projects, scrapped all tenders issued two months ago, citing corruption linked to former officials of the now-defunct Public Works Department (PWD). The schemes had originally been initiated under the recommendations of MNAs from both cities and were managed by the PWD. After the department’s closure, responsibility for the federally funded schemes was transferred to PIDCL.

However, PIDCL reportedly enlisted the help of several former PWD officials to oversee the tendering process, which led to irregularities and alleged contract trading. Senior contractors have claimed that the process was deeply flawed. In response, PIDCL’s CEO Waseem Bajwa and General Manager Shafi Chachar took immediate action, ordering the cancellation of all tenders.

PIDCL is now planning to issue fresh advertisements for re-tendering the schemes. However, the cancellations have halted development work in Karachi and Hyderabad, leaving lawmakers concerned about the future of their constituency funds.

Sources also indicated that PIDCL lacks the necessary engineering capacity to handle such a large volume of projects, which could hinder the timely utilization of MNA development funds.

Despite repeated attempts, the PIDCL General Manager could not be reached for comment.