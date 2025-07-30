NATIONAL

Two children killed to conceal affair, say police

By News Desk
DASKA: Police in Daska have uncovered the tragic murder of two young siblings, revealing that the crime was committed to cover up an alleged affair involving the children’s mother.

The victims, six-year-old Umm-e-Kalsoom and three-year-old Waris, went missing on Sunday. Their father, Kashif, worked at the farm of local landlord Numbardar Yaqoob. The children’s bodies were discovered the next day in a nearby graveyard with signs of blunt-force trauma, sparking widespread grief in the community.

Following an intense investigation led by District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, police arrested Malik Farooq, the son of Numbardar Yaqoob, as the main suspect. Initial investigations revealed that Farooq had been involved with the children’s mother. On the day of the incident, the older child allegedly witnessed the two in a compromising situation.

Fearing exposure, Farooq, in collaboration with the mother, allegedly planned to kill the children to silence them. Both children were bludgeoned to death with bricks. DPO Faisal Shahzad condemned the act as a “shocking and barbaric” crime, assuring the public that no leniency would be shown to those responsible. Legal proceedings are underway.

