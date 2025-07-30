Trump’s remarks rekindles Modi’s wounds, says PM 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that every time US President Donald Trump speaks about halting the Pakistan-India war, it reopens old wounds for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Trump has repeatedly said that we stopped the war. Every time the US president says that, Modi’s wounds are reopened,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the Pak Business Express and upgraded passenger facilities at Lahore Railway Station.

During his speech, Shehbaz Sharif also commended Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their resilience during the four-day conflict with India, which he described as “short but highly dangerous.” He praised the military’s technical superiority, highlighting the Air Force’s internal innovations and the Army’s use of Al Fatah missiles. The Prime Minister stressed that while India believed Pakistan relied only on nuclear deterrence, the country’s conventional warfare capabilities had shattered that myth. He reassured the nation that Pakistan’s nuclear assets were strong guarantors of its security.

PM Shehbaz also noted the ongoing collaboration with China in the development of new projects, particularly the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized that the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and China continued to be a vital foundation for regional growth and cooperation.

Turning to domestic matters, the Premier expressed satisfaction with the transformation of Lahore Railway Station, noting improvements in services and facilities such as the upgraded waiting rooms, renovated CIP lounges, and a fully refurbished Pak Business Express with modern amenities. “The change is truly gratifying,” he said.

Regarding the energy sector, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the significant reduction in losses among power distribution companies, calling it a major achievement. He indicated that this improvement would help in the privatization of these companies, which had previously faced high losses. “The reduction in losses marks a turning point for the energy sector, making the road to privatization smoother,” he added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) decisions, which aim to advance bilateral ties, particularly with the Kyrgyz Republic. He met with a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Deputy Chairman Edil Baisalov, to discuss these initiatives.