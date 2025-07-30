NATIONAL

Three arrested for gang-rape during house robbery

By News Desk

Ibrahim Hyderi police have arrested three suspects involved in a gang-rape and armed robbery at a house following an intelligence-based operation. The suspects, identified as Adil, Shiraz, and Yasir, were also found in possession of illegal weapons.

The suspects are said to have forcibly entered a residence, looted gold jewelry, cash, and other valuables, and subjected a woman in the house to gang-rape. During their interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed that two more accomplices were involved.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects and are also reviewing the criminal history of the arrested men.

Previous article
Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza
Next article
Countries offering visa-free access to Pakistanis
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Countries offering visa-free access to Pakistanis

Citizens of Pakistan can travel visa-free to over 30 countries, according to a report by Henley & Partners, a global residence and citizenship advisory...

Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation

Gamber town struggles with collapsed sewerage system

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.