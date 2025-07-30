Three arrested for gang-rape during house robbery

Ibrahim Hyderi police have arrested three suspects involved in a gang-rape and armed robbery at a house following an intelligence-based operation. The suspects, identified as Adil, Shiraz, and Yasir, were also found in possession of illegal weapons.

The suspects are said to have forcibly entered a residence, looted gold jewelry, cash, and other valuables, and subjected a woman in the house to gang-rape. During their interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed that two more accomplices were involved.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects and are also reviewing the criminal history of the arrested men.