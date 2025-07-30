Sindh CM outlines plans for reform, recovery, and celebration

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has laid out an ambitious vision for the province’s development, law enforcement, and post-flood recovery. Speaking during a session with Civil Service Academy probationary officers and senior officials at the CM House, Shah detailed a range of projects and reforms aimed at improving the region.

Development and Flood Recovery

Shah revealed a development budget with a focus on infrastructure and post-disaster recovery, including Rs 366.75 billion in foreign-funded projects. Priority will be given to expanding Karachi’s road network, constructing new flyovers and underpasses, and advancing key transit projects such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the Sindh Police, which comprises 162,000 personnel and has suffered the loss of 2,549 martyrs. Efforts to improve law enforcement in the Katcha area are ongoing, including the construction of new roads, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced police mobility.

Intelligence and Crisis Management

Shah emphasized the upgrade of Sindh’s intelligence infrastructure, citing the Rs 772 million Fusion Centre that bolsters investigative capabilities with advanced data analytics and digital forensics. He also pointed to the establishment of a Crisis Management Unit, trained by Turkey’s Anti-Riot Force, equipped with anti-riot kits and female officers.

Fiscal Decentralization

To decentralize police funding, Rs 6 billion has been allocated to police stations, granting station officers greater fiscal autonomy. Additionally, a Rs 4.9 billion health insurance program has been introduced to cover officers and their families.

Shah announced the USD 100 million Solid Waste Emergency Project aimed at modernizing Karachi’s waste management system. Key measures include setting up advanced landfill sites and improving emergency waste response. Additionally, he praised the Delta Blue Carbon Project, a conservation effort in the Indus Delta expected to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Looking ahead to Independence Day, Shah outlined plans for large-scale celebrations. The Department of Culture will host a public concert and fireworks display at the National Stadium on August 13, alongside other festivities such as a marathon, donkey cart race, and boat race, highlighting the province’s diverse cultural and sporting heritage.