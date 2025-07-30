NATIONAL

Shops looted by gang of lock-breakers in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: A gang of five criminals, including a woman, carried out a robbery spree in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, breaking into multiple shops and making off with valuables worth millions of rupees. The criminals, traveling in a car, targeted a jewellery shop, a mobile phone store, and a retail shop.

According to SHO Steel Town, Aslam Baloo, the incident took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. One of the female members of the gang engaged the security guard in a conversation while her accomplices overpowered him. They then proceeded to break the locks of the shops and steal five tolas of gold, Rs 150,000 in cash, and other valuables.

The thieves managed to escape the scene after the heist, and an investigation is underway.

Protest demands justice for Shanti
Pakistan and Bangladesh commit to strengthening ties
