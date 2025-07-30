SC postpones Imran Khan’s bail hearing until August 12

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by PTI founder Imran Khan until August 12. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui, heard the case during which lawyer Salman Akram Raja informed the court that his colleague, Salman Safdar, had requested a postponement.

Raja asked the court to reschedule the hearing for the following week and issue new notices. However, the bench denied both requests and adjourned the hearing to August 12, citing the pending adjournment plea from Safdar.