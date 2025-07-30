Robots entertain and assist at China AI expo

Humanoid robots took center stage at Shanghai’s World AI Conference (WAIC), showcasing China’s growing strength in artificial intelligence. From playing drums to serving drinks and boxing, these robots demonstrated a variety of increasingly sophisticated skills, thrilling attendees at the annual event.

The exhibition, attended by over 800 companies, highlighted more than 3,000 products, with humanoid robots capturing the most attention for their party tricks. One robot played a slightly offbeat drum solo to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” entertaining a lively crowd.

China has made substantial investments in robotics, with some experts believing the country may have surpassed the U.S. in this area. At the Unitree booth, its G1 android performed acrobatic moves, such as kicking and pivoting, showcasing impressive agility. Unitree also revealed plans to launch a full-sized humanoid robot, the R1, priced under $6,000.

Tech giant Baidu introduced advancements in “digital humans,” AI agents designed to think, make decisions, and collaborate.

While the event emphasized technological progress, few visitors seemed concerned about the potential risks of these developments, focusing instead on the exciting applications of AI, from data-driven platforms to innovative robots with real-world functionality.

The Chinese government continues to pour support into the robotics sector, with AI and automation playing a key role in shaping the country’s technological future.