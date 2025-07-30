Punjab government bans tobacco use in parks

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared all public parks in the province smoke-free zones, enforcing a ban on the use, sale, and promotion of tobacco and nicotine products. This move comes under the federal anti-tobacco law, specifically the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002.

A notification from the provincial housing department has extended the ordinance’s enforcement to recreational parks, prohibiting smoking in public spaces and limiting the sale and advertisement of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes.

Under the new directive, all Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) across Punjab are required to display “No Smoking” signs within 10 days and initiate strict enforcement measures. Offenders could face fines of up to Rs1,000 for a first violation, with heavier penalties for repeat offenders. Park staff are authorized to eject violators, while designated officers can take legal action under Section 12 of the ordinance.

Additionally, kiosks, food outlets, and vending stalls within parks are now banned from selling cigarettes, vapes, or other tobacco-related products. This policy also targets emerging nicotine products, aiming to reduce their use, particularly among minors and young urban populations.

Health officials have hailed the move as a way to reduce second-hand smoke exposure and promote healthier environments in family-friendly spaces. “This is a welcome initiative,” said Amina Tariq, a mother visiting Jilani Park. “Parks should offer a clean and safe environment, promoting healthy habits for our children.”

Experts have pointed out that tobacco use is responsible for an estimated 164,000 deaths annually in Pakistan, contributing significantly to the national healthcare costs and productivity losses. Despite Pakistan’s ratification of the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2004, challenges remain in implementing measures such as taxation, marketing restrictions, and the regulation of newer products like e-cigarettes. A recent survey indicated that 43% of urban youth are using e-cigarettes, often influenced by marketing campaigns that lack proper health warnings and age restrictions.