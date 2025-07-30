PTI slams Punjab govt for police raids ahead of Aug 5 protest

LAHORE: The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday strongly condemned police raids on the residences of its MPAs and the alleged harassment of their families ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) countrywide protest on August 5.

As the assembly session began under the chair of Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Deputy Opposition Leader Muhammad Moeenuddin Riaz raised the issue on a point of order, expressing serious concern over what he termed as a preemptive crackdown.

“There are still many days left in August 5, but the police officials have already started conducting raids at the residences of our MPAs,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the families of our MPAs and workers are also being harassed by Punjab police,” he added, demanding the law minister take immediate notice of the situation.

Riaz also voiced disappointment over the delay in forming a committee to investigate an earlier incident involving an attack and the use of abusive language against Opposition MPAs by the private guards of treasury lawmakers.

However, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman appeared unaware of the raids. “It is not in my knowledge,” he said, while assuring the House that he would contact senior police officials and the Home Department to obtain more information.

Later, Opposition MPA Tayyab Rashid raised concerns about the illegal human organ trade, alleging that a kidney transplantation racket was operating in Sheikhupura “under the nose of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.”

He criticised the government for targeting the Opposition instead of addressing pressing issues affecting the public. “The government should de-focus from the Opposition and do something for the needy masses,” he said.

PPP MPA Qazi Ahmad Saeed also spoke on the floor, highlighting an alleged water theft scandal. He claimed that influential individuals were diverting canal water to their own lands, leaving poor farmers helpless. “They knocked the doors many times of concerned authorities, but their efforts proved futile,” he told the assembly.

From the treasury benches, MPA Amjad Ali Javed raised an issue regarding Higher Education Commission (HEC) policies, stating that new regulations were causing distress among computer science students.

He said the HEC had ruled that a computer science degree would not be considered valid without accreditation from a specific council.

“Students who have completed two semesters are now deeply concerned about the issue,” Javed noted. He urged the HEC to review and relax the policy in the interest of students’ futures.