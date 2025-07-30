Protest demands justice for Shanti

KARACHI: A protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday by the Women’s Action Forum (WAF) and Aurat March, demanding justice for 19-year-old Shanti, who tragically died following alleged torture and sexual violence at the hands of her husband.

Uzma Noorani, a senior WAF member, highlighted the issue, saying, “Shanti’s death reflects the deep-seated gender violence that pervades our society.” Activist Anita Panchwani shared graphic images of Shanti’s injuries from the trauma center, revealing severe abdominal damage. Panchwani also claimed that hospital staff attempted to destroy evidence by washing her wounds, and that the family was denied access to Shanti, under the false claim of infection risk.

Shanti, who came from a working-class family, had married with hope but endured brutal abuse. On June 17, her husband assaulted her, and she was then taken to a private hospital by her in-laws. There, the medical staff allegedly concealed her injuries instead of properly treating her.

During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, speakers condemned the failure of both law enforcement and medical institutions in protecting Shanti. Protesters demanded the arrest and prosecution of Shanti’s husband, Ashok, his family, and the doctors involved in the mishandling of her treatment.

Faeza, another WAF member, criticized the refusal of hospitals to provide immediate care, stating, “The 2019 Amal Umer Act requires hospitals to treat patients in emergency situations without police paperwork, but Shanti was denied timely medical attention and transported in a rickshaw instead of an ambulance.”

Shanti’s sister-in-law, Sonia, emotionally recounted the family’s trauma. “We married her off with happiness, not knowing she would suffer at the hands of a monster. When we saw her again, she was covered in blood. Hospitals delayed her treatment, refused police involvement, and even stuffed cotton into her wounds and sewed them up without providing proper care.”