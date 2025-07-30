Princess Kate Makes Unexpected Announcement During Family Break

Princess Kate has interrupted her family break to reveal her latest project: a curated exhibition that showcases a fascinating collection of objects at the V&A East Storehouse in East London. The Princess of Wales, 43, collaborated with the museum on the Makers and Creators exhibition, which opened today [Wednesday].

Among the items chosen by Kate for the exhibition are a Victorian Morris & Co furnishing screen designed by John Henry Dearle, William Morris’s assistant, and a costume by renowned British stage designer Oliver Messel. This particular piece, worn by Diana Vere in the Royal Ballet’s 1960 production of The Sleeping Beauty, adds a historical depth to the exhibition.

In her message for the exhibition, displayed at the Storehouse, Kate explained, “Objects can tell a story. A collection of objects can create a narrative, both about our past and as inspiration for the future. This display celebrates our past makers and creators and illustrates how much historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art, and creativity today.”

Additional items handpicked by the Princess include a watercolour painting by children’s author Beatrix Potter, a medieval Somerset church tile, and a Welsh quilt made almost 200 years ago. The exhibition also features a Chinese blue and white Qing dynasty porcelain vase, a sculpture by Clemence Dane, and a childhood photograph album from Beatrix Potter’s father, Rupert Potter.

The mini-exhibition is part of V&A East’s free self-guided experience, running until early 2026, allowing the public access to this unique collection.

Kate, who has a long-standing interest in the V&A, is passionate about the objects in the museum’s collection. During her visit to the Storehouse in June, she was particularly interested in the “order an object” system, which allows the public to request personal viewings of paintings, furniture, books, and sculptures. V&A Director Dr. Tristram Hunt previously spoke to HELLO! about Kate’s deep involvement, noting her enthusiasm for the museum’s collections and the processes of creation.

As the V&A’s first royal patron since 2018, Kate’s passion for art and design is evident. While the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy their family break during their children’s summer school holidays, Kate has made it clear that her dedication to the arts and culture remains a priority. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Charlotte were spotted at the Women’s Euro final in Basel, Switzerland, where they cheered on the Lionesses’ victory, and Kate was seen at the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month, presenting the winning trophy to Jannik Sinner.