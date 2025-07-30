Prince Harry Misses Out on Major Family Role Amid Escalating Royal Feud

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, born on Sunday. The birth marks a joyous milestone for the couple, with close family and friends celebrating the new addition.

However, questions have arisen about whether Prince Harry will play a significant role in the child’s life. Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, shares a longstanding friendship with both the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Despite this, Harry’s absence from key family events has fueled speculation about his place within the family circle.

Prince William attended Hugh and Olivia’s wedding last year, acting as an usher during the ceremony at Chester Cathedral. His presence at the wedding is seen as a sign that he may be considered one of Cosima’s godparents. The Duke of Cambridge’s strong bond with the Grosvenor family, which includes being a godfather to Prince George and, reportedly, to Prince Archie, strengthens this possibility.

In contrast, Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and children, made the decision not to attend the wedding. He mutually agreed with Hugh not to fly over due to the ongoing rift with his brother, Prince William, a situation that has had a lasting impact on family relations. As a result, Harry’s absence at the wedding was a reflection of the strained dynamics within the royal family.

Further complicating matters, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster were spotted at Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final match in April, alongside Prince William and Prince George. Despite this public interaction, Harry’s physical distance from the family due to his residence in Montecito, California, makes his relationship with the Grosvenors more distant.

Harry’s relationship with the Grosvenor family, including his godfather status with King Charles and his close ties to Hugh’s mother, Natalia, remains strong. Yet, proximity and the ongoing tensions between Harry and his brother William seem to be influencing Harry’s role in family events.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have yet to comment publicly on Cosima’s birth, although it’s expected that they have both conveyed their congratulations privately.

Inside the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s Wedding

Hugh and Olivia’s wedding was one of 2024’s most anticipated society events. The couple exchanged vows at Chester Cathedral, with the bride wearing a stunning gown and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne, complemented by the exquisite Fabergé Myrtle Wreath Tiara from the Grosvenor family’s private collection.

The guest list included prominent figures such as Prince William and Princess Eugenie. The royal guests, especially William, were determined to keep a low profile to avoid overshadowing the couple’s special day. Despite his efforts to remain in the background, William was greeted by cheers from the crowd, showcasing the public’s enthusiasm for the Prince.

Princess Eugenie, dressed in a striking green ensemble, also attended, offering a more understated appearance. Sources revealed that her casual approach to the day extended beyond the wedding, with Eugenie relaxing at her hotel with a beer and a pint of Guinness, joking about being the “fifth wheel” without her husband, Jack Brooksbank.