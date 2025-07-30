PMYP–Lahore Qalandars cricket trials inspire 15,000+future stars of South Punjab

LAHORE: The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, concluded a highly successful four-day cricket talent hunt in South Punjab in a sincere effort to discover and nurture grassroots cricket talent.

Spanning two days each in Bahawalpur and Multan, the trials witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 15,000 aspiring cricketers, including both boys and girls, all driven by a shared dream to represent Pakistan on the international cricket stage.

Held under the banner of the PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, facilitated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the trials aimed to identify top-tier talent from remote regions and provide them with a pathway to professional cricket. The initiative culminated in the selection of one male and one female team from both the cities, featuring 16 boys and 16 girls, who displayed exceptional potential and passion.

The trials were hosted at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and a key venue in Multan, where the spirit of South Punjab’s cricketing culture was on full display. The first day in each city was reserved for male participants, followed by female trials on the second day. The sessions were rigorous, overseen by the Lahore Qalandars’ professional coaching staff, and focused on identifying raw talent, athleticism, and game awareness. This initiative reflects a broader national vision to revive cricket from the grassroots and bring opportunities to regions often overlooked by mainstream talent pipelines.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana praised the leadership and vision behind the initiative. “We are incredibly grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, and the entire Prime Minister Youth Programme team for their all-out support and vision in making these nationwide trials a huge success.

“The passion we witnessed in Bahawalpur and Multan was simply unmatched. The youth of this cricket-crazy nation have once again shown that if given the opportunity, they are ready to shine. We are proud to partner in this journey and congratulate all those who made it through the trials. This is just the beginning,” he added.

Atif Rana also acknowledged the hospitality and cooperation of local institutions, especially Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran and the administration of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, for their ‘excellent arrangements and lush cricketing facilities.’

He also expressed a keen interest in establishing a Lahore Qalandars High Performance Academy branch at IUB, aiming to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to expand cricket development efforts in South Punjab.

The shortlisted boys and girls were ecstatic at being selected. Many of them lauded the Prime Minister, PMYP officials, and Lahore Qalandars management for delivering a professional and transparent platform to showcase their abilities.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. We are thankful to PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Lahore Qalandars team for looking toward cities like Bahawalpur and Multan,” said one of the selected girls. “We promise to work harder and, Insha’Allah, make Pakistan proud.”