PM reaffirms keen interest in further strengthening collaboration with WEF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum and appreciated the WEF’s continued engagement with Pakistan through its annual meetings held in Davos, Switzerland.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) who called on him here, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif informed Saadia Zahidi about the significant economic recovery Pakistan has achieved over the past few years.

He also expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in further strengthening its collaboration with the WEF, particularly in the areas of economic development, gender inclusion, vocational training, and digitalization. The WEF Managing Director reciprocated this interest.

Saadia Zahidi thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome extended during her visit. She appreciated Pakistan’s positive economic momentum and acknowledged the reform efforts undertaken by the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and the World Economic Forum to achieve sustainable development.

PM meets Minister for Maritime Affairs, SAPM on Tribal Affairs

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held separate meetings with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs, Mubarak Zeb, and met with the Minister for Maritime Affairs, SAPM on Tribal Affairs

During the meetings, discussions focused on key issues and developments related to their respective sectors. The Prime Minister reviewed progress and emphasized the importance of efficient service delivery and inclusive development.