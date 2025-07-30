NATIONAL

Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

By News Desk

Pakistan is preparing to send 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The assistance will be dispatched via chartered cargo flights through Jordan and Egypt.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has been tasked with organizing two chartered flights, each carrying 100 tons of essential supplies. The aid includes vital rations and sustenance for communities in need.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior NDMA officials, will oversee the departure of the flights from Islamabad.

Previous article
Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation
Next article
Three arrested for gang-rape during house robbery
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Countries offering visa-free access to Pakistanis

Citizens of Pakistan can travel visa-free to over 30 countries, according to a report by Henley & Partners, a global residence and citizenship advisory...

Three arrested for gang-rape during house robbery

Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation

Gamber town struggles with collapsed sewerage system

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.