Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan is preparing to send 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The assistance will be dispatched via chartered cargo flights through Jordan and Egypt.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has been tasked with organizing two chartered flights, each carrying 100 tons of essential supplies. The aid includes vital rations and sustenance for communities in need.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior NDMA officials, will oversee the departure of the flights from Islamabad.