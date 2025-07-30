Pakistan open to ‘composite dialogue’ with India, Dar reiterates

Deputy PM stresses a political dialogue will ultimately have to take place to resolve all issues between the two countries

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan is ready for composite dialogue with India, emphasizing the dialogue should not be limited to the issue of terrorism alone.

“The India-Pakistan composite dialogue is in the interest of everyone to discuss all outstanding issues between the two South Asian countries who had recently returned from the brink of a nuclear clash after a President Trump-brokered ceasefire,” the deputy PM emphasized while addressing a press conference.

Responding to a question about his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington last week, he told the reporters that while military-to-military communications were taking place, there was no contact on the political side.

A political dialogue, the DPM/FM said will ultimately have to take place to resolve the problems between the two countries.

He reiterated Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism and noted that the US Secretary of State, in a meeting with him, acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Dar was asked about any follow up on Rubio’s statement on May 10 that India and Pakistan have agreed to hold talks at a “neutral site” following a period of escalating tensions.

He said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere in which they discussed a wide range of issues.

Pakistan, he said, made absolutely clear that without a resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, there will be no durable peace in the region.

Pakistan, Dar said, was ready for dialogue with India, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes Kashmir as well as other issues, including the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

At the same time, Dar said Pakistan remains alert and is keeping a close watch on the situation, emphasizing that the IWT cannot be suspended unilaterally.

He praised the leadership of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during the standoff with India.

Replying to another question, the DPM/FM said he had invited Secretary Rubio to visit Pakistan.

India suspended the treaty on April 23, 2025, one day after the Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence. Pakistan firmly denied any involvement in the attack.

Pakistan has repeatedly shared its stance that if India blocks Pakistan’s strategic waters, it will be considered an act of war, since millions depend on these waters for agriculture, and hence food security is directly linked with uninterrupted water flow.

In a move that directly clashes with international norms and IWT’s own clauses, India pulled out of the treaty unilaterally, a move that is being acknowledged worldwide as politically motivated.

The treaty was signed in 1960 and the World Bank is a facilitator, often dubbed a protector, whenever any disagreement occurs on this water-sharing deal.

On relations with Afghanistan, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s outreach to Afghanistan, a neighboring Muslim country, with a view to enhancing regional connectivity through rail and trade corridors to Central Asia.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran have also greatly improved, he said.

The DPM/FM held the press conference at the end of his week-long visit to the US during which he presided over Pakistan’s signature events at the UN Security Council. Pakistan’s initiated debate on the “Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” led to the unanimous adoption of the resolution. Pakistan also organized a debate aimed at promoting cooperation between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In addition, Dar presided over a debate on Palestine in which the enormous suffering of the Palestinian people, especially their starvation, under the deadly Israeli bombardments was highlighted.

A day after his arrival in New York, the DPM/FM addressed the High-Level Political Forum, which examined the progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I am fully satisfied with the role Pakistan played in enhancing its relations with Iran,” the DPM/FM added.