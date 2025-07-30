Pakistan and Bangladesh commit to strengthening ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to enhance their bilateral relations after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Bangladesh’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Touhid Hussain, on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

This meeting marks the fourth high-level interaction between the two countries since October 2024, signaling a renewed momentum in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations after years of tension. Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The two sides also discussed plans to improve connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, with a focus on facilitating high-level visits in the near future. Both countries expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reiterated their solidarity with the Palestinian people. They stressed the need for concrete outcomes from the two-state solution conference.

Relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have seen improvement since the change in the Bangladeshi government last year, which had previously maintained a tough stance on Pakistan due to historical grievances. The current government in Dhaka has paved the way for more pragmatic and forward-looking cooperation.

In a significant move last week, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Dhaka and reached a landmark agreement with his Bangladeshi counterpart to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports. This gesture is seen as a symbol of growing trust and an effort to ease travel restrictions for trade and official exchanges.

With regional dynamics evolving, particularly in light of China’s growing influence, both countries are recalibrating their foreign policies. Pakistan and Bangladesh are now focused on development, trade, and strategic autonomy, while moving beyond past grievances. The recent engagements reflect Pakistan’s broader diplomatic strategy to reconnect with South Asian neighbors and enhance cooperation within the Muslim world.