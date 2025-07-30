Opposition seeks CJP’s intervention in May 9 trial proceedings

LAHORE: The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly has called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to personally intervene in the trial procedures of the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) concerning the May 9 cases involving PTI lawmakers, workers, and supporters. The demand was made through a formal letter to the CJP, highlighting alleged violations and flaws in the legal process.

The Opposition’s letter claimed that PTI leaders and supporters were denied their constitutional right to a fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution. Deputy Opposition Leader Muhammad Moeenudin Riaz emphasized that the letter was intended to draw attention to what they described as “sheer violations” during the trials.

Riaz further stated that PTI lawmakers and supporters had been sentenced despite these procedural irregularities being ignored. He also claimed that the accused were not granted a fair opportunity to present a proper legal defense. Lawyers representing the accused were allegedly not given adequate time to prepare their cases.

The Opposition has also urged the CJP to review the verdicts issued by the ATCs in relation to the May 9 incidents. Additionally, they called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the cases. Riaz added that media access should be allowed for proper coverage of the court proceedings.

Article 10-A of the Constitution guarantees every accused individual the right to a fair trial and due process, which the Opposition believes was violated in these cases.