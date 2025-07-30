Modi politically isolated as a ‘global joke’ now: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being politically isolated both domestically and internationally.

Asif remarked that Modi has “become an international joke” and is no longer regarded seriously on the global stage.

Speaking to reporters, Asif criticized Modi’s attempts to reach out to international leaders, noting, “He tries to shake hands, but people avoid him.” These comments followed a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi harshly criticised the Modi government over US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Indian fighter jets were downed in clashes with Pakistan.

Gandhi had demanded that Modi, if courageous enough, should openly state in the Indian Parliament that Trump’s claim was false and clarify that there was no ceasefire or loss of jets during the confrontation.

This came after the intense four-day conflict between the South Asian neighbours in May, which resulted in over 70 casualties before Trump mediated a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Asif further accused Modi of making recent statements to salvage his deteriorating political position, which he believes is beyond recovery. The defence minister also noted the growing embarrassment Modi has faced in recent Indian parliamentary sessions.

He urged Modi to accept the reality of the May military standoff, pointing out that even India’s media and armed forces have admitted to losing fighter jets to Pakistan.

A day before, Modi had once again rejected claims made by Trump, who asserted that he had brokered peace between India and Pakistan during their recent conflict.

Modi denied that any world leader, including Trump, had intervened to halt the hostilities. In a speech to parliament, Modi stated, “No world leader asked us to stop the operation,” referring to India’s military campaign against Pakistan, “Operation Sindoor,” launched in May. Although Modi did not directly mention Trump, the US president had repeatedly claimed that his mediation had prevented further escalation.