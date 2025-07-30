Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced a delay of approximately 15 days in the release of matriculation results for the Science Group, affecting over 180,000 students. Initially scheduled for July 31, the results are now expected to be released in the second week of August.

This delay comes at a critical time, as nearly 100,000 matric students have already applied for admission to government colleges through the Sindh Education Department’s centralised online portal. Around 50,000 students have already been allotted seats under the Centralised Admission Policy (CAP). The delay is expected to cause complications for college placements and disrupt the academic calendar.

Sources within BSEK revealed that the primary reason for the delay is the incomplete evaluation of Sindhi language papers, a compulsory subject for Science students. Many teachers assigned to grade these papers are currently on leave outside Karachi, causing a backlog in the evaluation process. While efforts are underway to recall them, the available workforce remains insufficient to meet the original timeline.

The matric exams concluded on June 2, but the result compilation process has faced several administrative challenges. The position of controller of examinations has remained vacant since the board chairman removed the previous controller without legal authority. This move violated the BSEK Act, which grants the authority to appoint and remove the controller solely to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Additionally, all three deputy controllers remain suspended, and the chairman has assigned the duties of the controller to an assistant controller, raising concerns about the legality and transparency of the process.