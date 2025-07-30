Increased risk of GLOFs and urban flooding in GB, KP: NDMA

SLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding an increased risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to intensified monsoon activity across the country.

The warning, which includes a nationwide impact-based weather alert, highlights potential hazards such as urban flooding, landslides, and GLOFs, urging citizens to take necessary precautions and limit travel from July 31 to August 3.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) reported that weak monsoon currents currently entering upper and central Pakistan are expected to intensify, exacerbated by a westerly wave. The forecasted weather system poses significant risks, particularly to urban and low-lying areas in Punjab and KP.

Urban flooding is anticipated in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Khushab, Narowal, and other regions, with sudden water surges expected in northeastern Punjab’s Bein, Basanter, and Deg Nullahs. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to exercise caution, limit outdoor activities, and stay updated on weather developments.

KP is expected to experience widespread rainfall, with districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan facing risks of urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides. Strong winds and thunderstorms may damage trees and power lines, further complicating road safety.

A GLOF alert remains in effect for the glaciated regions of GB and KP, where recent glacier melt combined with heavy rainfall is likely to trigger sudden floods.

This alert will remain active until August 3, with valleys such as Badswat, Hinarchi, Tersat, Hundur, Darkut, Ishkomen, Shisper, Reshun, Brep, Booni, Sardar Gol, and Arkari identified as particularly vulnerable. These areas are at high risk of flooding, landslides, road closures, and infrastructure damage, along with disruptions to access in remote areas.

The NDMA has instructed provincial and district administrations to activate flood response teams, clear drainage systems, and prepare for potential evacuations. Travelers are urged to avoid high-altitude and glacial areas in GB and KP during the alert period.

The NDMA is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ensure a timely and effective response. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” app for real-time alerts and safety information.