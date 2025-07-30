Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold rates in Pakistan – Wednesday, July 30th, 2025
Must Read
PAC seeks record of all sugar mills, exporters from FBR
Committee members grill FBR officials as to ‘who benefited from export subsidies and tax exemptions’ Ministry of Industries and Production was criticized for...