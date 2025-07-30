Gamber town struggles with collapsed sewerage system

GAMBER: Residents of Gamber, a densely populated town in Sahiwal district along GT Road, are facing ongoing issues due to a collapsed sewerage system. The problem worsens with each rainfall, as streets and markets flood, with rainwater often spilling into homes and shops, causing financial losses for local residents.

The lack of a properly functioning drainage system and irregular cleaning of drains has led to water stagnation in several areas. This not only creates a filthy and smelly environment but also poses a health risk, including the spread of diseases like dengue.

A local resident shared that during heavy rainfall, water infiltrates homes and businesses, causing both damage and concern for the safety of the people. Despite numerous complaints to local authorities, the Sahiwal district administration has yet to take any action to resolve the issue.