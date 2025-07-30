NATIONAL

Gamber town struggles with collapsed sewerage system

By News Desk

GAMBER: Residents of Gamber, a densely populated town in Sahiwal district along GT Road, are facing ongoing issues due to a collapsed sewerage system. The problem worsens with each rainfall, as streets and markets flood, with rainwater often spilling into homes and shops, causing financial losses for local residents.

The lack of a properly functioning drainage system and irregular cleaning of drains has led to water stagnation in several areas. This not only creates a filthy and smelly environment but also poses a health risk, including the spread of diseases like dengue.

A local resident shared that during heavy rainfall, water infiltrates homes and businesses, causing both damage and concern for the safety of the people. Despite numerous complaints to local authorities, the Sahiwal district administration has yet to take any action to resolve the issue.

Previous article
Two children killed to conceal affair, say police
Next article
Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Countries offering visa-free access to Pakistanis

Citizens of Pakistan can travel visa-free to over 30 countries, according to a report by Henley & Partners, a global residence and citizenship advisory...

Three arrested for gang-rape during house robbery

Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

Matriculation results delayed by 15 days due to pending Sindhi paper evaluation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.